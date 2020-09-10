Thc Global Group Ltd (ASX:THC) Insider Gary Radcliff Acquires 44,900 Shares

Thc Global Group Ltd (ASX:THC) insider Gary Radcliff acquired 44,900 shares of Thc Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,776.00 ($7,697.14).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 6.12.
About Thc Global Group
