Thc Global Group Ltd (ASX:THC) Insider Gary Radcliff Acquires 44,900 Shares

Thc Global Group Ltd (ASX:THC) insider Gary Radcliff acquired 44,900 shares of Thc Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,776.00 ($7,697.14).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 6.12.

About Thc Global Group

THC Global Group Limited provides medicinal cannabis products to patients in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacture and Distribution of Hydroponics Equipment, Materials and Nutrients; and Development and Delivery of Medicinal Cannabis. Its hydroponics products include lighting and power supplies, lighting relays and climate controls, ventilation and trimming products, extraction bags, plant rotation systems, eyewear, nutrients and accessories, etc.

