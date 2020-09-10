Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.77

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.77 and traded as high as $24.30. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 250 shares traded.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 million and a PE ratio of -13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.77.
About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
