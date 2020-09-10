AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $17.92. AutoCanada shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 126,191 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACQ. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $385.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.07.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$727.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

