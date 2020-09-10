Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.07

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.07 and traded as high as $54.88. Altus Group shares last traded at $54.02, with a volume of 74,440 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.07.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$155.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.14, for a total value of C$156,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,637.32. Also, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.30, for a total transaction of C$403,643.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,457,211. Insiders have sold a total of 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $565,569 in the last three months.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

