Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.24

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.24 and traded as high as $35.42. Parkland Fuel shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 646,865 shares changing hands.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.24.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Parkland Fuel Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,568,416.95. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at C$1,100,015.69.

About Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

