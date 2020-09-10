Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.24

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.24 and traded as high as $35.42. Parkland Fuel shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 646,865 shares changing hands.
PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.24.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,568,416.95. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at C$1,100,015.69.
About Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
