Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.37

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.37 and traded as high as $109.57. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $109.46, with a volume of 655,345 shares trading hands.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion and a PE ratio of 53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$772.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,794 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.48, for a total transaction of C$191,025.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,384,240. Also, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 11,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.68, for a total value of C$1,203,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,489,008.52. Insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock worth $3,323,253 in the last 90 days.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

