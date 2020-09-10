Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.04

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.04 and traded as high as $15.35. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 52,133 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59. The stock has a market cap of $588.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

