Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Director Kevin S. Mccarthy Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.
Whiting Petroleum Company Profile
Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
