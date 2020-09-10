Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Director Kevin S. Mccarthy Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.