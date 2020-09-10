Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.72. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 925,864 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian raised their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Argonaut Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.95. The company has a market cap of $807.61 million and a PE ratio of -4.08.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$80.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

