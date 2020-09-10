XcelMobility (OTCMKTS:XCLL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

XcelMobility Inc (OTCMKTS:XCLL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. XcelMobility shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

XcelMobility Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XCLL)

XcelMobility, Inc provides online sports lottery services in China. The company aggregates and processes lottery purchase orders from registered user accounts through provincial sports lottery administration centers for the purchase orders of welfare and sports lottery products. It also provides individual lottery, lottery pool, automatic tag-along, and recurring purchase services; and lotto, sports match lottery, and instant lottery products.

