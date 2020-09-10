Stevia (OTCMKTS:STEV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stevia Corp (OTCMKTS:STEV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Stevia shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 154,115 shares changing hands.

Stevia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STEV)

Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers.

