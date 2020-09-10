Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.94

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.94 and traded as high as $35.60. Ag Growth International shares last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 44,870 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $570.35 million and a PE ratio of -14.49.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc will post 2.7013567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$267,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,551,706. Also, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total value of C$1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$969,487.35. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,491.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

