RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 20th, Matt Gustke sold 6,488 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $110,296.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Matt Gustke sold 20,937 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $314,055.00.

REAL stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. RealReal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 3.69.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 116,566.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 142.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

