Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) COO David E. Rush Sells 9,108 Shares

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.
Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
