Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) COO David E. Rush Sells 9,108 Shares

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 406,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

