KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella Sells 2,421 Shares of Stock

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $483,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oreste Donzella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $204,563.51.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $174.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.67 and a 200 day moving average of $176.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $218.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 74.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 441.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.94.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

