FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 25,000 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $611,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $675,500.00.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.25. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

