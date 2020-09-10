Insider Selling: Bravada Gold Co. (CVE:BVA) Director Sells 3,212,233 Shares of Stock

Bravada Gold Co. (CVE:BVA) Director Gerald Nigel Bunting sold 3,212,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$578,201.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,460.
Shares of BVA stock opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. Bravada Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77.
About Bravada Gold
