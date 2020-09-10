Insider Selling: Bravada Gold Co. (CVE:BVA) Director Sells 3,212,233 Shares of Stock

Bravada Gold Co. (CVE:BVA) Director Gerald Nigel Bunting sold 3,212,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$578,201.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,460.

Shares of BVA stock opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. Bravada Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77.

Bravada Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds 11 exploration and development properties with 1,169 claims covering an area of approximately 9,400 hectares.

