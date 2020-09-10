FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,815,910.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $577,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $675,500.00.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $23.35 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 643,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 457,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FormFactor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 420,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

