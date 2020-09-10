Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) CEO Buys $635,000.00 in Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) CEO Corning F. Painter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,807.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE OEC opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $774.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.
