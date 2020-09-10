Brokers Issue Forecasts for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now anticipates that the company will earn $6.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.33.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.