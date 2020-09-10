Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:DCI opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

