FY2021 EPS Estimates for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Increased by Analyst

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FGEN. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after acquiring an additional 388,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 38.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,283 shares of company stock worth $1,570,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Earnings History and Estimates for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Guardian Capital Group Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.77
Guardian Capital Group Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.77
AutoCanada Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07
AutoCanada Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07
Altus Group Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.07
Altus Group Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.07
Parkland Fuel Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.24
Parkland Fuel Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.24
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.43
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.43
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.37
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.37


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report