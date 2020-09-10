FY2021 EPS Estimates for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Increased by Analyst

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FGEN. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after acquiring an additional 388,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 38.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,283 shares of company stock worth $1,570,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

