FY2021 EPS Estimates for RPT Realty Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for RPT Realty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 580,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

