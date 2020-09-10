Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Drone Delivery Canada Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research report on Monday, June 15th.
About Drone Delivery Canada
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.
