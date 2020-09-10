Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Qorvo in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QRVO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

QRVO opened at $122.71 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $157,176.00. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,098 shares of company stock worth $3,259,706 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2,231.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 167,194 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.