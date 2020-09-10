Tiffany & Co.’s (TIF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $113.96 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $86.39 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day moving average is $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $119,580,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

