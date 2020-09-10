Tiffany & Co.’s (TIF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.
Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $113.96 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $86.39 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day moving average is $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $119,580,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
About Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.
