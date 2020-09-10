Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 168,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.34% of Flexion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 791.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLXN shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 174.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

