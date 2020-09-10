Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 168,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.34% of Flexion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 791.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLXN shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 174.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH
Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH
Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,711 Shares of Neenah Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,711 Shares of Neenah Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Weis Markets, Inc.
Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Weis Markets, Inc.
Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in IMPINJ Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in IMPINJ Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 35,254 Bank of Hawaii Co.
Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 35,254 Bank of Hawaii Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report