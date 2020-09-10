Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 337,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

