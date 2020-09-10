Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,711 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.27% of Neenah worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NP. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Neenah by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $42.11 on Thursday. Neenah Inc has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

