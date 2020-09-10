Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of Weis Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 546.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 132.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 39.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMK opened at $47.43 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

