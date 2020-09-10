Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 397.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of IMPINJ worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in IMPINJ by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IMPINJ by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IMPINJ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at $555,333.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $164,699.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMPINJ stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. IMPINJ Inc has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

