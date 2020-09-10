Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 35,254 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 837,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,439,000 after buying an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 26,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,957,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NYSE:BOH opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.