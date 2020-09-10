Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 1,894.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of Regenxbio worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 78.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter worth about $2,856,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 60.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Regenxbio Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.