Marshall Wace LLP Sells 68,262 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,765 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 68,262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 9,964.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,764 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 195,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,123 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.5775 dividend. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

