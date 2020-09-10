Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 4,463 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,484,000 after purchasing an additional 340,598 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.58.

RE stock opened at $213.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

