Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Adient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Adient by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Adient by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Adient PLC has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

