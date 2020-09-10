Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.67 Million in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 10,796.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $377.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

