Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 47,108 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4,591.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,108 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,526,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,358,000 after purchasing an additional 926,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,439,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,049,000 after acquiring an additional 106,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3,194.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,909,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,831 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

