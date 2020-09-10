Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 49,282 Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,282 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $640,096.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,968,576.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 226,472 shares of company stock worth $9,191,637 in the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.