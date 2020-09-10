Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 148,724 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

