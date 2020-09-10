CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) versus Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Head to Head Review

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 7.76% 129.06% 11.72% CAHS China HGS Real Estate -3.28% 0.88% 0.40%

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 0.77 $890,000.00 N/A N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate $39.58 million N/A $3.70 million N/A N/A

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Comstock Holding Companies and CAHS China HGS Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.9% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats CAHS China HGS Real Estate on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, and design services. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About CAHS China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

