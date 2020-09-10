Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.59 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.20% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $867.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCO. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

