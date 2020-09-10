Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 45,523 American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.