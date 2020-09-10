Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 45,523 American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

