Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $1.57 Million Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.28% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,135 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 370.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 90.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

