Head to Head Review: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (NYSE:PBNK)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Byline Bancorp and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 14.00% 6.00% 0.78% PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 15.90% 7.31% 0.94%

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byline Bancorp and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $320.31 million 1.44 $57.00 million $1.62 7.39 PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH $24.62 million 1.60 $5.56 million N/A N/A

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Byline Bancorp and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.16%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 57 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH Company Profile

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans and lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, home construction loans, letters of credit, commercial real estate loans, and government assisted loans. In addition, it offers online/mobile banking and cash management services; and other services consisting of automated teller machine/debit cards and safe deposit boxes, as well as debit card protection services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.