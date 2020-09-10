Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Holdings in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.12% of Arvinas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arvinas by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,356 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 0.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Arvinas by 33.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 364,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 91,462 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arvinas by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $60,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas Inc has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH
Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH
Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,711 Shares of Neenah Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,711 Shares of Neenah Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Weis Markets, Inc.
Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Weis Markets, Inc.
Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in IMPINJ Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in IMPINJ Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 35,254 Bank of Hawaii Co.
Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 35,254 Bank of Hawaii Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report