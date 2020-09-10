Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Holdings in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.12% of Arvinas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arvinas by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,356 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 0.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Arvinas by 33.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 364,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 91,462 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arvinas by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $60,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas Inc has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

