Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,489 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $500.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,182,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

