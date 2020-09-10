Marshall Wace LLP Sells 347,276 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347,276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.26% of Welbilt worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBT. Citigroup downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NYSE WBT opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.