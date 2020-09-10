46,033 Shares in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 210.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $98.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra dropped their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

