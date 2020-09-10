Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.27 Million Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Q2 by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Q2 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Q2 by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Q2 stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $106.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 88,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $7,093,839.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $16,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $710,259.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,956 shares of company stock valued at $49,472,648. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

